Actress Amy Schumer shares graphic photo of son's birth on National Bikini Day

LOS ANGELES - Actress-comedian Amy Schumer marked National Bikini Day with a graphic photo of her giving birth to her son, Gene, who was born in May 2019 via caeserean section.

The 40-year-old hashtagged her Instagram post on July 9 with #nationalbikiniday as a reference to the C-section scar, which can be seen if wearing a bikini.

She had previously opened up about the gruelling operation, which lasted over three hours, more than twice as long as a normal c-section. This was due to complications caused by scar tissue from endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places.

The I Feel Pretty actress also revealed that, despite the difficult birth and the scar, the day her first child was born was still the best day of her life.

Her no-holds-barred post won the support of fans.

"Wonderful photo! Anyone who says c-sec is the easy option, I want you to take a long hard look at this image. Just a woman's internal organs on show after she's spent most of a year growing another human," wrote one netizen.

Another woman wrote: "I was just thinking about how I can't wear a bikini because of my belly and c-section scar but then I looked at pictures of that day and remembered I created a human. Thank you for sharing yours."