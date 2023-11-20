Actors Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first baby

MEXICO CITY – There is no better way to declare you are pregnant than flaunting a baby bump.

English actress-singer Suki Waterhouse, who has been dating British actor Robert Pattinson since 2018, made a surprise announcement on Nov 19 at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” said Waterhouse, who was dressed in a glittery pink minidress.

The 31-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six (2023) actress then opened her feathery coat and gestured towards her baby bump.

Her announcement was captured on video and shared on social media. The clip has been viewed more than 433,000 times on TikTok and over 292,000 times on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is Waterhouse and Pattinson’s first child.

According to American entertainment outlet People, Waterhouse was first linked to Pattinson, 37, in 2018 when they were seen on a date in London. They reportedly lived together in the British capital during the Covid-19 pandemic, when Patterson was filming The Batman (2022).

The notoriously private couple made their red-carpet debut on Dec 3, 2022, at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt.

Waterhouse spoke about her relationship with the Twilight (2008) star in an interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times in February.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” she said, adding that they never went more than two months without seeing each other.

“I had two days off the other day and it was like, no question, I’m going back to see him.”

She added: “I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”