Actors Park Sung-hoon and Aamir Khan to attend 2026’s Singapore International Film Festival

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Park Sung-hoon (left) and Aamir Khan will be attending the 37th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will return for its 37th edition from Oct 21 to Nov 1, bringing some of Asia’s most celebrated film-makers and screen icons to Singapore while spotlighting a new wave of Singapore cinema.

It will open with South Korean thriller The Assassin(s) (2026), starring South Korean actors Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho. Director Hur Jin-ho and supporting cast members Park Sung-hoon (Squid Game, 2021 to 2025; Queen Of Tears, 2024) and Shim Eun-kyung (Mad Concrete Dreams, 2026; Fabricated City, 2017) will attend the festival’s opening.

(From left) Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho in The Assassin(s). PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The 2026 edition will present its Screen Icon Award to Indian actor and film-maker Aamir Khan, who will attend a special presentation and 25th-anniversary screening of his iconic film Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India (2001), alongside Indian film-maker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Aamir Khan in Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India (2001). PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

A Cinema Honorary Award will also be presented to Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Koreeda, and his film Look Back (2026) will also be screened as part of the festival programme.

Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Koreeda will receive the Cinema Honorary Award. PHOTO: MIKIYA TAKIMOTO

Natsuki Deguchi (left) and Aju Makita in Look Back (2026). PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

SGIFF executive director Jeremy Chua said in a press statement that the 2026 edition brings to Singapore some of the most respected talents and consequential work being made across Asia.

He added: “We have also reconsidered how audiences encounter a festival with new presentation formats and points of entry, a ticketing platform that is markedly more intuitive, an industry programme expanded into a resource centre for artists, technicians and storytellers at every stage of practice, and a new free-to-attend section at the intersection of creativity and technology, attending to the forms storytelling will take next.”

As part of SGIFF’s In Conversation With series of public dialogue sessions delving into the artistry behind the silver screen, audiences can look forward to meeting other screen legends such as Hong Kong film-maker Peter Chan and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong Chau-sang .

For example, Wong will participate in a post-screening dialogue of his first acting role in the film My Name Ain’t Suzie (1985).

Other prominent film-makers, such as South Korea’s Yim-Soon Rye, Japan’s Koji Fukada and Akiko Ashizawa, France’s Tom Harari and Hong Kong’s Jacob Cheung, will also be part of SGIFF.

South Korean film-maker Hur Jin-ho, who directed the South Korean thriller The Assassin(s) (2026), will attend the opening of the Singapore International Film Festival. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

In addition, SGIFF will spotlight more than 25 Singapore productions and co-productions that have received recognition at global film festivals including Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, Venice and Melbourne.

These include Ah Girl (2026), whose director Ang Geck Geck also won the Youth Jury Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam in early 2026, before the film travelled to festivals in Toronto and Melbourne.

Also included is the genre-blending feature The House On The Moon (2026), developed in part with support from the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Virtual Production Innovation Fund, as well as the drama Nagi Notes (2026) directed by Fukada.

Look out, too, for two Singapore-linked co-productions – fantasy horror Sleep No More (2026) and drama The Burning Giants (2026) – as well as Four Seasons In Java (2026) and 9 Temples To Heaven (2026).

(From left) Thong Kay Wee, programme director of SGIFF; Ang Geck Geck, director of Singapore film Ah Girl (2026); and Nelson Yeo, director of Singapore film The House On The Moon (2026), participating in a panel discussion at the preview of 2026’s SGIFF on Sept 24. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Assistant chief executive of IMDA’s media industry group Yvonne Tang said: “SGIFF is an important platform for talent development and content discovery, connecting Singapore film-makers with leading international practitioners and the wider industry.

“These opportunities help media professionals hone their craft, build meaningful networks and open doors to new collaborations, while strengthening Singapore’s position in the regional and international media landscape.

“Through our support for SGIFF, IMDA aims to strengthen the pathways for Singapore talent to grow and bring compelling stories to audiences here and around the world.”

The early-bird pre-sale for tickets will begin on Sept 25 from noon. General ticket sales will start on Sept 28 from noon .

Singaporeans can use their SG Culture Pass credits to enjoy eligible local film programmes at SGIFF 2026 during the general ticket sale period. For more information, go to www.sgiff.com