Actors Orlando Bloom, David Harbour enjoyed adrenaline rush of racing film Gran Turismo

LAS VEGAS – Gamers are pale, socially awkward nerds who would rather interact with a screen than another human being – or so the stereotype goes.
But new sports film Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story tells the real-life tale of young British gamer Jann Mardenborough, who managed to parlay his gaming savvy into a career as a racecar driver.
Based on the racing simulation video game of the same name, the movie – which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday – stars Archie Madekwe as Jann and Orlando Bloom and David Harbour as two men who help whip him into shape for the track.
Bloom’s character is also based on a real person – British businessman and motorsport executive Darren Cox, who founded GT Academy, a television show that gave talented Gran Turismo players a shot at winning a racing career with car manufacturer Nissan.
At a Las Vegas event to promote the film earlier in 2023, Bloom, 46, says he was initially unsure how the film-makers could turn the PlayStation game – which has no characters or storyline – into a movie.
“That’s pretty unique and immediately I was, like, ‘Wait, those games that (are turned into) movies, how do they work, with the storyline and all the rest?’” says the English actor, who is best known for his roles in The Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) and Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2007) film trilogies.
“But actually, this is the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, who was so good in a simulator that my character Danny, who is based on a real-life Nissan executive, had this madcap idea to take these simulation racers and put them into cars, stick them on a racetrack and see what happened. And it kind of paid off, because Jann, who is now in his early 30s, still races, and podiumed at (the) Le Mans (car race).”
It helped that director Neill Blomkamp had a background making epic science-fiction movies.
The South African film-maker picked up Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar nominations for one, the science-fiction action film District 9 (2009).
Bloom says: “I thought it would be interesting to see how he transferred his brain and film work, which is really futuristic, into the kind of truth and reality within the story of Jann and Gran Turismo.”
Harbour, who plays Jann’s racing trainer, says the film remains grounded even though it tells a larger-than-life story.
“Neil’s film-making is generally, even when it’s science-fiction, really gritty and real, so this had that feel to it. So, it’s going to be a cool movie to watch,” says the 48-year-old American actor, who stars in the science-fiction horror series Stranger Things (2016 to present).
And the sheer adrenaline rush of the racetrack made it a thrilling movie to shoot.
“There’s something about the violence of it,” Harbour says.
“Those cars are going 250 miles an hour and pulling into these pits, and we’re using these pneumatic drills to take tires off and you get the smell of burning rubber and the engines roaring. It felt really gritty and violent and crazy.”
Blomkamp also brings the audience as close to the action as possible.
The film was shot using Sony’s cutting-edge Venice 2 cameras, which, paired with an extension system, enabled the placement of multiple camera sensors in even the tightest spaces inside the vehicles.
And Bloom says the way Blomkamp filmed the cars, and “got so close (to them), and on the track with both the drivers and the stunt drivers”, makes it all flow seamlessly.
“If you’re somebody who’s into cars and racing and that world of Formula One, everything is so true to life,” says the actor.
Because there was no real-life race to record, the camerawork could also be “executed in a way that is just sort of mind-blowing on the big screen”, he adds.
“And that’s the ticket – you’re getting the adrenaline of the experience, and if you’re in a movie theatre, you’re just going to get the full throttle, pardon the pun.”
Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story opens in cinemas on Thursday.