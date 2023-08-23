Actors Orlando Bloom, David Harbour enjoyed adrenaline rush of racing film Gran Turismo

LAS VEGAS – Gamers are pale, socially awkward nerds who would rather interact with a screen than another human being – or so the stereotype goes.

But new sports film Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story tells the real-life tale of young British gamer Jann Mardenborough, who managed to parlay his gaming savvy into a career as a racecar driver.

Based on the racing simulation video game of the same name, the movie – which opens in Singapore cinemas on Thursday – stars Archie Madekwe as Jann and Orlando Bloom and David Harbour as two men who help whip him into shape for the track.

Bloom’s character is also based on a real person – British businessman and motorsport executive Darren Cox, who founded GT Academy, a television show that gave talented Gran Turismo players a shot at winning a racing career with car manufacturer Nissan.

At a Las Vegas event to promote the film earlier in 2023, Bloom, 46, says he was initially unsure how the film-makers could turn the PlayStation game – which has no characters or storyline – into a movie.

“That’s pretty unique and immediately I was, like, ‘Wait, those games that (are turned into) movies, how do they work, with the storyline and all the rest?’” says the English actor, who is best known for his roles in The Lord Of The Rings (2001 to 2003) and Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2007) film trilogies.

“But actually, this is the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, who was so good in a simulator that my character Danny, who is based on a real-life Nissan executive, had this madcap idea to take these simulation racers and put them into cars, stick them on a racetrack and see what happened. And it kind of paid off, because Jann, who is now in his early 30s, still races, and podiumed at (the) Le Mans (car race).”

It helped that director Neill Blomkamp had a background making epic science-fiction movies.