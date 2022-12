LOS ANGELES – Teased in trailers that left fans aflutter earlier in 2022, the steamy scenes between South Korean boy band heart-throb Choi Min-ho and his co-star Chae Soo-bin have made The Fabulous one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year.

And the two stars, who were painfully shy around each other at first, admit it was awkward shooting those scenes, and say they hope friends and family fast-forward through those parts.