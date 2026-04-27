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Actors Louis Koo, Jessica Hsuan sing love duet and kiss in music video

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Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan in the music video for Beyond Time And Space.

Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan in the music video for Beyond Time And Space.

PHOTO: MCDONALDSHK/YOUTUBE

Lim Ruey Yan

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Hong Kong actors Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan surprised fans by kissing in a music video released on April 26 for their duet, Beyond Time And Space.

The scene sparked a frenzy among fans as Koo and Hsuan, both 55, are known for playing couples on-screen.

They had announced on April 24 on their social media accounts the release of the new MV, saying this was the first time they were collaborating on a song.

Koo previously released four albums: Boyfriend and Popular Louis in 2000, Optimism in 2001 and Mr Cool in 2003.

Hsuan and Koo are close friends who have known each other for more than 30 years, since starring in TVB sitcom Happy Harmony (1994 to 1995) as cousins.

They have also played couples in TVB shows such as romantic drama Man’s Best Friend (1999), mystery series Detective Investigation Files IV (1999) and time-travel fantasy series A Step Into The Past (2001).

Their pairing has been so well-received it sparked speculation that they were a couple in real life. However, they have stressed that they are only good friends, with Koo once saying that he treated Hsuan like his sister.

They recently reunited for the film Back To The Past (2025), reprising their roles in the sequel to A Step Into The Past.

The movie received 11 nominations at the Hong Kong Film Awards on April 19, but did not win any prizes.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.