Actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung and film community bid final farewell to veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki

Actors Jung Woo-sung (right) and Lee Jung-jae (left) carry the portrait of late film star Ahn Sung-ki and his Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit during his funeral at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Jan 9.

SEOUL – The South Korean film community and fans paid tribute to Ahn Sung-ki at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul on Jan 9, where a memorial service was held to honour the late veteran actor.

Acclaimed actors Jung Woo-sung and Lee Jung-jae led the procession, with Jung carrying Ahn’s portrait and Lee holding the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the country’s highest cultural honour that was posthumously conferred on the actor.

Actors Sul Kyung-gu, Park Chul-min, Yoo Ji-tae, Jo Woo-jin, Park Hae-il and Ju Ji-hoon served as pallbearers.

Ahn died on Jan 5 surrounded by his family – wife Oh So-young, whom he married in 1985, and two sons, Da-bin and Philip. He was 74.

He had been hospitalised since Dec 30 after choking on a piece of food. It was revealed in 2022 that he had been treated for blood cancer since 2019.

At the memorial service, Da-bin, 38, read Ahn’s letter that was written to him in November 1993, when he was five years old, as a farewell note to all who had known and respected his father.

“Four days ago, I entered my father’s study to organise his belongings and found a letter he had written to me,” said Da-bin, representing the family. “It feels like a message left for all of us, so I will read it aloud.”

According to South Korean media The Chosun Daily, the heartfelt letter had Ahn asking Da-bin to “always be humble, honest and have a generous heart that loves others”.

The late actor advised his son to “do your best in everything, keep time strictly, and learn to manage failure and sorrow with inner peace”. He also reminded his son to never lose himself, no matter how difficult the situation.

Jung, 52, also delivered a eulogy, sharing fond memories of his experience working with Ahn in China for period film Musa (2001).

According to The Korea Times, Jung described Ahn as “a man of great consideration who never wanted to be a burden, and of a modesty and restraint that kept him from putting himself first”.

“Even under difficult filming conditions, he always made a point of greeting everyone by their names and greeting us with a smile,” said Jung, praising Ahn’s depth of kindness as “immeasurable”.

“He was a truly beautiful person with the profound dignity of a human being who treated everyone with consistent understanding and love,” Jung added.

Ahn was a pillar of South Korean cinema, delivering versatile performances in more than 140 films since his debut as a child actor in The Twilight Train (1957).

He also dedicated his life to the development of Korean film-making, serving as a core member of the country’s prominent film festivals, such as the Busan International Film Festival.