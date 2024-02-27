Actors Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick serenade farm animals with Beyonce’s Texas Hold ’Em

Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick put on a show for their pet farm animals on Feb 26.

The actors, who have been married since 1988, shared a cute video on Instagram of themselves serenading an audience of pigs and miniature horses.

In the clip, Bacon provided the acoustics, while Sedgwick ad-libbed to their rendition of Beyonce’s new single, Texas Hold ’Em.

“Monday morning serenade. @beyonce #texasholdem,” wrote Bacon, 65, and Sedgwick, 58, in a joint Instagram post.

Released on Feb 11, Texas Hold ’Em topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart on Feb 26, giving Beyonce her ninth No. 1 spot on the music chart.