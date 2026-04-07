Actors Byeon Woo-seok, IU unite for Perfect Crown, spring’s biggest K-drama bet

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SEOUL - One of South Korea’s most closely watched titles of 2026 features a can’t-miss pairing fresh off their respective hit K-dramas: Byeon Woo-seok from Lovely Runner (2024) and IU from When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025).

Set in an alternate version of contemporary Korea ruled by a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown centres on a cross-class romance shaped by rigid social hierarchy.

South Korean singer-actress IU plays Hee-joo, a chaebol heiress chafing against her status as a commoner despite immense wealth, while South Korean actor Byeon portrays I-wan, the king’s son, whose privilege comes at the cost of personal freedom.

Premiering on Disney+ on April 10, the project marks Byeon’s first return to the small screen since his breakout global success with Lovely Runner. Speaking at a press conference in Seoul on April 6, the 34-year-ld South Korean actor said he was drawn to the material for its immediacy and emotional clarity.

“What I value most is whether I can vividly imagine the story when I read a script, and this one was very easy to picture,” he said.

Addressing expectations for the series following his rapid rise since Lovely Runner, Byeon struck a measured tone.

That rom-com marked him as a rare breakout in an industry long dominated by established veterans, raising questions about whether he can sustain that momentum.

“First of all, I’m very grateful for all the interest and love,” he said. “Rather than feeling burdened (for Perfect Crown), I just hope people will continue to show even more love.”

For IU, 32, the series marks her first drama since the widely acclaimed When Life Gives You Tangerines. She said the tonal shift was a key factor in her decision to join the project.

“Since that drama received so much love and was a character I had been immersed in for a long time, it actually felt more comfortable to choose something completely different,” she said.

“While I do feel some pressure for Perfect Crown, I don’t feel burdened about presenting a work and character that are different in tone.”

Perfect Crown also reunites the two actors a decade after Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), where Byeon made a brief cameo appearance as IU’s character’s unfaithful, debt-ridden former lover.

She said the familiarity translated seamlessly on set.

“Back then, he played the boyfriend who cheated on my character with my close friend. Now, 10 years later, we’re working together for a longer period, but it felt as if we had already been acting together for a decade. There wasn’t a single awkward moment.”

She added: “It’s not like we stayed in touch over those 10 years, but there was still a sense of comfort. It also makes me want to work together again in another 10 years from now.”

Byeon noted that the production places a strong emphasis on visual storytelling rooted in Korean tradition. “The filming team captured the beauty of traditional Korean aesthetics very well. I hope viewers will appreciate that beauty,” he said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Perfect Crown premieres on April 10 on Disney+.