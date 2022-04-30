Actor Xu Bin wins international award days after bagging Star Awards prizes

Actor Xu Bin's week just keeps getting better.

Not only did he sweep three prizes at the Star Awards on Sunday, but he also picked up an international acting award on Wednesday.

He won a silver award in the Best Performance by an Actor category at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for his portrayal of a 32-year-old loser in time-travel series My Mini-Me And Me (2021).

At the Star Awards, the 33-year-old was one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes and also took home awards for Male Show Stealer and Favourite CP (couple pairing) with his co-star Chantalle Ng from My Star Bride.

Both Xu and Ng missed out on the acting awards for their roles in the series about a Vietnamese woman in a sham marriage to a handicapped lawyer. The series was a massive hit last year.

However, he was still grateful to his fans who voted for him this year in the popularity award, which he had also won in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

On the night of the Star Awards, he said to entertainment portal 8days.sg: "In the past, I may have thought that getting into the Top 10 was not that big of a deal.

"But after not getting in during the past six years, I realised that it's actually not easy. I'm very grateful, especially to My Star Bride - the role really helped me."

The actor treated 150 fans, as well as the cast and crew he worked with, to a thank-you dinner yesterday at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

However, Ng, 26, had to miss the celebration due to work, so fans of the reel-life couple sadly did not get to see them reunited.