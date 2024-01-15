Actor Tony Leung Ka Fai welcomes second son-in-law to family

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai’s wish of becoming a grandfather may be realised soon, as his younger daughter got married last week.

Ms Nikkie Leung, 31, shared on social media on Jan 14 several photos of her wedding on Jan 12, with her husband tagged as Tyler Toscani in the post. The couple have been together for about 10 years.

They could be seen in one of the photos serving tea to her parents.

Veteran actor Leung seemed to be overcome with emotion as he gave his daughter away.

The 65-year-old is married to former radio producer Annette Kong, who has avoided the limelight since their marriage in 1987.

Leung was absent from an event in China to promote his movie Love Never Ends (2023) in June 2023, when his elder twin daughter Chloe Leung married her boyfriend of nine years.

Tony Leung – known for movies such as Election (2005) and Cold War (2012) – in August 2023 hinted at Nikkie’s upcoming wedding when he said a “double happiness” was coming soon.

He said he hoped to become a grandfather soon so he can help take care of his grandchildren while he is still able to.