Tony Hale made his name starring in two of the most darkly acerbic comedies on television, the critically adored Arrested Development (2003 to 2019) and Veep (2012 to 2019).

But in recent years, the Emmy winner has turned his hand to more child-friendly comedy - first with his role in the Pixar animated hit Toy Story 4 (2019), in which he played a fork having an identity crisis; then a spin-off series based on that character, Forky Asks A Question (2019 to 2020).