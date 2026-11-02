Actor Thomas Ong’s souvenirs from Japan trip: 2 crutches

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Actor Thomas Ong fractured his right ankle after he slipped while he was walking down some slippery stone steps in Japan.

SINGAPORE - Local actor Thomas Ong has had to cut short a 45-day trip to Japan after fracturing his right ankle.

The 57-year-old shared on Facebook late on Nov 1 a photo of himself in a wheelchair following the injury in Japan.



He did not specify the location of the accident, only telling Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in a text reply on Nov 2 that he had gone primarily to “remote, sparsely populated wilderness areas” during the trip to Japan.

He recalled that there was a light drizzle on Oct 25, the day of the accident. He was walking down some slippery stone steps after taking photos of a waterfall when he slipped accidentally.

“I thought at that time that it was just a minor sprain,” the actor told Zaobao. “I didn’t realise the injury was more serious than I’d imagined.”

Despite the pain, Ong drove himself to a local hospital, where an X-ray revealed a fracture in his right ankle.

The doctor gave him two options, Ong said on Facebook on Nov 1.

“The first was to have an operation to insert a metal plate to stabilise the fracture, after which I would be able to move about fairly freely in just over two weeks,” he wrote in Chinese.

“The second was to avoid surgery, have a cast fitted, and let the bone heal gradually on its own. Whichever option I chose, the doctor said, I would need about six weeks to recover.”

Ong did a quick mental calculation when he heard “six weeks”.

“I was injured on Oct 25, and I was due to lead a tour group in Europe on Dec 7,” he wrote, adding that it worked out to be exactly six weeks. “At that moment, I didn’t actually feel unlucky; instead, I felt a sense of gratitude I couldn’t quite put into words.”

He was relieved that, had the accident occurred two weeks later, he might not have been able to lead the tour to Europe in December.

“Of course, a fracture is never a good thing,” he wrote. “But looking back, although this planned 40-plus-day trip to Japan was cut short after only about 10 days, I had already seen plenty of beautiful scenery and enjoyed more than my fair share of the local delicacies.”

Ong quipped that the souvenirs he has brought back from Japan this time are two crutches.

“For now, I’ll stay at home, rest, catch up on my favourite TV series and let my bones heal gradually,” he wrote. “I’ve chosen not to have surgery or wear a cast; I’ll simply take it easy and let the bones heal on their own.”

He added: “See you next year, Japan.”