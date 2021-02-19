Actor Talu Wang denies taking advantage of actress Li Qin

Actor Talu Wang has become the latest Taiwanese artiste to be accused of inappropriate behaviour after some netizens slammed him for taking advantage of Chinese actress Li Qin in a trailer for a Chinese variety show Happy Camp (1997 to present).

But Wang, 29, star of teen romance movie Our Times (2015), has denied doing so.

In the trailer, in a segment titled "Which action will make a girl feel protected when you are queueing to buy bubble tea?", Wang asked Li if she felt cold, before rubbing her hands and wrapping his coat around her.

Li, 30, had an awkward expression.

After the trailer was uploaded on the show's Weibo page at 9pm on Wednesday, some netizens praised the duo's sweet interactions, while several others accused Wang of sexually harassing Li.

The latest controversy comes after Taiwanese Internet celebrity Ili Cheng early this month accused singer Weng Li-you of sexually harassing her at a Chinese New Year party. She later alleged that TV host Sam Tseng touched her breasts when giving her a hug on a TV show.

Weng has denied any wrongdoing while Tseng took the sting out of the situation by saying that he regrets that his tummy is bigger than Cheng's chest.

Wang wrote on social media yesterday to clear the air: "Both of us performed the part of a 'couple in cold weather' at the request of the show. We completed the required work as working partners and good friends.

"Please do not make wild guesses and I deeply apologise for taking up everyone's attention."

Li re-posted Wang's post a few minutes later, writing: "The acting is quite good and the wolf boy is quite warm."

She was referring to the character Wang played in the TV series The Wolf (2020), which both of them starred in.