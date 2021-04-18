Actor Stephen Fung trolls actress wife Shu Qi again with ugly photo of her

Hong Kong actor Stephen Fung has continued the tradition of trolling his Taiwanese wife Shu Qi on her birthday even when they are apart.

Shu turned 45 on Friday (April 16) and her husband posted on social media a rather ugly photo of the actress to wish her a happy birthday.

The photo was taken while Fung, who is currently in Hong Kong, was video-conferencing Shu, who is in Taiwan.

To add insult to injury, Fung, 46, tagged Shu in the post and wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife? Keep laughing together. Forever young!"

Shu, of course, did not share the photo on her social-media accounts, but she left three syringe emojis under Fung's post. Some netizens joked that she is waiting for an opportunity to strike back at the Gen-X Cops (1999) actor.

Last year, Fung posted on social media a photo of himself and a sleeping Shu, but with her face covered by a cap, to mark her birthday.

The move came after Shu posted an unglamorous photo of Fung sleeping on a plane on the first day of Chinese New Year in January last year.

They dated for about four years before getting married in 2016.

The Gorgeous (1999) actress may not be able to celebrate her birthday in person with her husband this year, but she was not alone as she celebrated it with her good friend, actress Kelly Lin, and her family.

Both Shu and Lin posted photos of the celebration on social media, with the latter saying she would be with Shu for the rest of her life. Shu replied with three cake emojis.