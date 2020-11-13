Actor Shawn Yue celebrates his birthday with his wife through a glass wall

This must be the most unforgettable birthday for Shawn Yue.

The Hong Kong actor, who lives in Taiwan with his wife, model-actress Sarah Wang and their two-year-old son Cody, turns 39 on Friday (Nov 13).

However, Yue is currently under a 14-day quarantine in Taipei after returning from filming in China. He has chosen to serve his quarantine at his newly renovated office.

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, his wife and her three friends turned up outside the glass wall of the office to celebrate his birthday.

Wang, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, posted on Instagram a photo of her carrying a cake while her husband looked on and smiled from the other side of the glass wall.

The 32-year-old wrote: "Giving you lots of love and blessings even though we are separated by the glass... I hope this little surprise can make you happy."

Meanwhile, Yue, who left four red-heart emojis in the comments section, posted a wefie of him with his wife and her friends from the other side of the glass.

He wrote on Instagram: "Thanks, guys. This is the first time I am celebrating my birthday this way, and it feels strange."

The actor is also hoping to give his son a hug. On Thursday, he posted a couple of photos including one of him playing toy cars with Cody through the glass wall and wrote: "Miss you so much."

Yue got his big break playing the younger version of Tony Leung Chiu Wai's character - an undercover cop - in the Infernal Affairs trilogy (2002, 2003).

He was lauded for his role as a man struggling with bipolar disorder in the acclaimed movie Mad World (2016), and also starred in the romance film Love In A Puff (2010) and its sequels Love In The Buff (2012) and Love Off The Cuff (2017) with singer-actress Miriam Yeung.