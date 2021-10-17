Actor Sean Penn's wife Leila George, 29, files for divorce

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood actor Sean Penn and his wife, Australian-American actress Leila George, have split after more than a year of marriage.

According to various American media outlets, George filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday (Oct 15).

Penn, 61, and George, 29, tied the knot quietly in July last year after four years of on-off dating.

George, who has acted in films such as Mortal Engines (2018) and The Kid (2019), is the daughter of actor and producer Vincent D'Onofrio, 62, and actress Greta Scacchi, 61.

In an appearance on the talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers in August last year, Penn confirmed his marriage when he showed off his wedding band and told the host: "We did a Covid wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way."

The divorce is Penn's third. His first marriage to pop superstar Madonna, 63, ended in 1989 after four years. They have no children together.

He was then married to House Of Cards (2013 to 2018) Robin Wright, 55, between 1996 and 2010. They have a daughter, actress and model Dylan Frances, 30, and a son, Hopper Jack, 28.

Penn later dated actress Charlize Theron, 46, for less than two years before they broke up in 2015.

Penn has won two Best Actor Oscars for his roles in the mystery drama Mystic River (2003) and the biopic Milk (2008). He recently directed and starred in the movie Flag Day (2021) with his children Dylan and Hopper.