Actor Roger Kwok, who now has a corporate job, says decision to leave TVB not entirely up to him

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Roger Kwok (right) with Claudia Lau, host of RTHK's new show Tail With Love.

Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok has opened up about his sudden departure from Hong Kong television network TVB in November 2025, saying that the decision was not entirely up to him.

At a launch event on April 5 for Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK’s new pet-themed radio show Tail With Love, his first public appearance since his exit, Kwok was asked by the media if it was planned.

The 61-year-old brought his three-year-old pomeranian along for the show, disclosing that the dog was a birthday gift for his 14-year-old daughter. Kwok also has an 18-year-old son with his former wife, nutritionist Cindy Au, 46.

Kwok said leaving TVB was not just his choice, as actors are usually not in control of such situations. He added that he also felt the need for a change of pace in his life.

Besides Kwok, recent departures from TVB included veteran actress Law Lan, 91, actor Joe Ma, 57, actress Nancy Wu, 44, and actress Sisley Choi, 35.

Kwok, who has been with TVB for nearly 40 years, rose to fame after starring in the TVB series At The Threshold Of An Era (1999 to 2000). He won Best Actor thrice at the TVB Anniversary Awards for Square Pegs (2002 to 2003), Life Made Simple (2005) and Black Heart White Soul (2014).

Kwok said on April 5 that he would consider returning to acting if there are good scripts, and would not rule not taking on roles at other TV stations.

“I haven’t thought about whether I still have the passion for acting,” he said. “It won’t be surprising if, one day, I just don’t want to act anymore.”

He would also not rule out acting in microdramas, which he has dabbled in in the past.

“it depends on the pay,” he said. “I see this as a trend now - trying a different approach where anyone can be an actor.”

Currently a non-executive director of a listed health-supplement company, Kwok said that he spends most of his time at the firm attending meetings to discuss strategies.

He has also worked out regularly and started exploring new sports like pickleball and beach tennis.

He is also the president of the Hong Kong Artiste Tennis Team, which aims to unite tennis enthusiasts within the entertainment industry and organise charitable activities.