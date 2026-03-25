Actor Richie Koh receives Bright Star Award for A Good Child at Chicago film festival

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Richie Koh received the Bright Star Award at the 20th edition of the Asian Pop-Up Cinema film festival in Chicago.

Singaporean actor Richie Koh shone at the 20th Asian Pop-Up Cinema (APUC) film festival in the United States, winning the Bright Star Award for A Good Child (2025).

Koh received the accolade on March 21 at the movie’s US premiere held at the AMC Newcity 14 cinema in Chicago.

The Bright Star Award aims to recognise outstanding film talent in the early or mid-stages of their careers who demonstrate high popularity and potential for future development.

A Good Child, directed by Singaporean film-maker Ong Kuo Sin, is the only Singapore work selected for the film festival, which runs from March 20 to April 12.

The family drama also stars local actress Hong Huifang, Taiwanese-American actor Johnny Lu and local actor Charlie Goh.

In it, Koh plays a drag queen torn between his identity and family expectations.

The 32-year-old Mediacorp artiste was nominated for Best Leading Actor for the role at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards in November 2025.

In an interview with the media after receiving the Bright Star Award, Koh admitted that bringing his work overseas and interacting with audiences from different cultures was a rare experience.

He said the recognition has boosted his confidence and strengthened his resolve to continue his creative work.

He noted that taking part in the APUC was not only an opportunity for exposure, but also an affirmation of “being seen”.

He pointed out that the festival brings together creators from different countries, allowing him to deeply feel the common ground between them.

“Everyone is here because of their love for movies,” he said.

Koh also noted that the professional interactions at the festival, whether discussing cultural differences or sharing filming experiences, could be transformed into ideas for future creative work and help one become a better actor or creator.

He added that this experience also made him realise that film-making is not a solo venture.

“There are people all over the world working just as hard as we are, all striving to make the films better,” he said.

Koh also disclosed that he met Hong Kong singer-actress Gigi Leung during the festival and was encouraged by her positive response to A Good Child.

The Pass And Goal (2025) actress was a guest at the opening night of the festival and a recipient of the Extraordinary Actors Award.