Actress Rebel Wilson did not defame colleague in social media posts, Australian court finds

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Rebel Wilson has been cleared of defaming a young actress who starred in her directorial debut, The Deb.

SYDNEY – Australian actor Rebel Wilson was on July 22 found not liable by a Sydney court of defaming Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in Wilson’s directorial debut The Deb, over allegations linked to a series of social media posts made by Wilson.

MacInnes had alleged Wilson falsely claimed in Instagram posts that MacInnes had privately told her she was sexually harassed by one of the film’s producers. Wilson had strenuously denied the claims.

Judge Elizabeth Raper told the court the posts were not defamatory, dismissing MacInnes’ case.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I’m grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most, my family and my work,” Wilson said in an Instagram post after the verdict.

“Thank you to the judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for.”

MacInnes and her legal team did not respond immediately to requests for comment. REUTERS