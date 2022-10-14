Actor Paddy Considine’s Viserys undergoes extreme transformation on House Of The Dragon

NEW YORK – The Iron Throne can be a cruel and uncomfortable seat. In the world of George R.R. Martin’s books, it is thought to have a mind of its own, rejecting those unfit to rule with well-placed nicks.

In Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019), this seat made from the blades of vanquished rivals was intimidating to behold, but it was not much of a threat to life or limb.

House Of The Dragon hews closer to Martin’s vision and adds a new twist – the cuts that Viserys (Paddy Considine) suffers not only refuse to heal, but also infect him with a particularly nasty strain of leprosy. His reign eats him alive.

“I always viewed the throne as a cursed property,” Considine said on Monday. “It’s made of the swords that people died on, and it has this strange power about it.”

By Sunday night’s episode, the eighth of the season, Viserys no longer looks like a proud Targaryen king – he more closely resembles the Phantom of the Opera (with that metal mask obscuring half his face) or the Crypt Keeper (with those gaping holes beneath it).

Viserys lives a half-life under the influence of the pain-dulling (and mind-clouding) Westerosi morphine called milk of the poppy. Until, that is, he skips the medicine for one last visit to the royal court, to defend the rights of his daughter and named heir, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and to attend a family supper, where he urges the relatives to set aside their grievances.

Considine gives a grave and poignant performance as Viserys. Because of the show’s out-of-order shooting schedule, the actor’s earliest scenes required him to depict some of the later stages of Viserys’ deterioration first – a physical transformation that was a closely guarded secret on set. (Security guards followed him around with view-blocking umbrellas.)

With his on-screen visage revealed to all but himself, Considine discussed the show’s latest revelations in a phone conversation from London. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

Q: Have you seen your death episode yet?

A: No, I haven’t, and I’m not sure if I ever will. I haven’t seen anything beyond Episode 2, really. Some people don’t like to watch themselves, and I’m one of those people. It’s debilitating. I tend to just stay away. I’m sure somebody will show me a photograph.

Q: At what point did you figure out what the king’s stages of deterioration would look like?

A: Very early on, you’re still forming the character, and I knew it was going to come to an end with some kind of transformation, so you’re always looking for references for that. I happened to be watching a documentary about one of my favourite artists, Richard Hambleton (a Canadian conceptual artist who died in 2017), and watching his physical decline through cancer, addiction and scoliosis. I said to Miguel Sapochnik (an executive producer and a showrunner for the first season), “This would be a good idea for where Viserys ends up.” So I had somewhere in my head that I could map where I was going to get to.

The extremity – Viserys looking so emaciated, how it’s so cancerous, this thing, that it eats into his face – that decision was made more than halfway into the shoot. So it went probably more extreme than I had originally imagined it would go.

I watched my dad die of cancer, and it was a very rapid demise. So it certainly made sense to me, and I think it was pretty shocking and effective. It becomes a physical manifestation of all the infighting and skulduggery, really. The mystery is why so many people crave the Iron Throne. It’s not something Viserys craved; he just had a sense of duty. He knows the weight of being king, the weight of the responsibility, and the toll it can take.

From the minute of his wife’s funeral, I think Viserys starts to die. It’s a slow death. Nowhere in the story does Viserys ask the maesters to cure him, to stop this thing from eating him alive. I think he accepts it as part of the guilt of the decision he makes to put his wife through a terrible, horrible procedure. It’s like people who surrender to illness. When they offer suggestions to cure him, he doesn’t bother with it. He lets it consume him. He surrenders. That was my thing for him, anyway.