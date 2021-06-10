Actor Omar Sy's parents have no idea how popular Lupin is

Omar Sy as master thief Assane Diop and Etan Simon as his son Raoul in Lupin.
Omar Sy as master thief Assane Diop and Etan Simon as his son Raoul in Lupin.PHOTO: EMMANUEL GUIMIER
Alison de Souza‍ In Los Angeles
  • Published
    35 min ago
Omar Sy was already one of the most famous actors in France before starring in the Netflix global smash Lupin - a Frenchlanguage heist drama that was the platform's most-watched title in the first quarter of the year.

But his parents, West African immigrants who for decades worked low-paying jobs in France, have no idea how wildly famous their son is because of the show. Lupin was viewed by 76 million households within a month of its debut in January and was No. 1 on Netflix in more than 10 countries, including Singapore.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2021, with the headline 'Actor Omar Sy's parents have no idea how popular Lupin is'.
