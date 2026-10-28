Actor Noah Wyle named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

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Noah Wyle has won two Emmys for Best Actor in Drama for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO’s The Pitt.

LOS ANGELES - American actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama The Pitt (2025 to present), was named 2026’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine on Oct 27.

The 55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honour bestowed on me.”

“I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out,” he told People magazine with a laugh. “No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

Wyle has won two Emmys for Best Actor in Drama for his portrayal of Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO’s The Pitt, the story of life in a Pittsburgh trauma centre.

He also starred as Dr John Carter in the long-running medical drama ER, which debuted in 1994. His ER co-star George Clooney has received People’s honour twice.

Other actors who have received the title from People magazine include Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, John Krasinski and Paul Rudd. REUTERS