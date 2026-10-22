Actor Nick Teo donates his stem cells, encourages others to ‘be someone’s hope too’

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A screengrab from an Instagram video uploaded on Oct 21, in which Singaporean actor Nick Teo described his experience donating stem cells.

Save a complete stranger’s life?

Singaporean actor Nick Teo has no qualms doing so - even enduring injections to donate his stem cells to s omeone he’s never met.

The 37-year-old, who is expecting his first child with his wife, Singaporean actress Hong Ling, documented his donation journey in an Instagram video uploaded on Oct 21.

Teo wrote in the post: “I know there are many rumours about bone marrow donation, including that it affects fertility. And here I am, about to start a family of my own. So I get why people might have concerns. But do not let rumours stop you from finding out the facts.”

According to the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore website, a haematopoietic stem cell transplant - previously known as a bone marrow transplant - is offered as a treatment option for various types of blood disorders.

The Bone Marrow Donor Programme, which manages Singapore’s only register of volunteer bone marrow donors, was tagged in Teo’s post. Its vision is to provide hope for patients with leukaemia and blood-related diseases, and its goal is to find a donor for every patient.

In the clip, Teo is seen injecting himself to increase the stem cells in his blood before the donation, with Hong Ling, 32, assisting him with the first injection.

He said: “Not gonna lie, I was quite nervous at first. But after going through the whole process, I realised it was not as scary as I thought.”

Even after giving himself a second jab on another day, he still felt “quite okay”, he said.

In his post’s caption , Teo said the actua l stem cell donation was similar to a blood donation, taking about six hours of his life “to give someone else a second chance at theirs”.

Teo also encouraged others to donate stem cells. He wrote: “If you have ever thought about signing up, maybe this is your little nudge. A simple swab could lead to something life-changing. You never know whose life you might save.”

In the video, he said that after giving himself a few days to recover, he was back doing what he loved. He is shown filming a boxing scene for the recently concluded Mediacorp crime drama In His Hands, alongside local actor Tyler Ten.

He acknowledged many people assume a donor’s body becomes weaker post-donation, adding: “But look at me. I am still filming fight scenes.”

He continued: “To me, (donating stem cells) was just a small part of my life. But to someone else, it could mean getting a second chance at life. And who knows? Maybe you could be someone’s hope too.”