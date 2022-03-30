Actor Nadow Lin's Facebook page updated for first time since brain surgery

TAIPEI - The Facebook page of Taiwanese actor Nadow Lin, who had an operation for a cerebral haemorrhage in January, has been updated for the first time in more than two months.

On Tuesday (March 29), Lin's agency shared a 30-second trailer for The Funeral, in which the 41-year-old talked about his role in his first horror film.

Lin, who is also known for co-hosting variety shows such as Super Taste (2007 to present) and 3 Kingdoms (2016 to present), won Best Supporting Actor for the movie Classmates Minus at the Golden Horse Awards in 2020.

The Funeral, scheduled for release in Taiwan on Friday, also features singer Selina Jen of girl group S.H.E, who is starring in a film for the first time in a career spanning over 20 years.

Even though the post was not by Lin personally, many fans wished him a speedy recovery and hoped for his healthy return in the comment section.

Lin's Facebook page had not been updated since Jan 25, when his agency said in a statement that he had gone for an emergency brain surgery after suffering a headache on Jan 24.

There were rumours on March 14 that Lin had been discharged from hospital, but they were refuted by Lin's uncle, New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih, who said that Lin was still recovering in hospital.

On the same day, Lin's girlfriend, television personality Sherry Chen shared a photo of them holding hands and looking at each other.

She had earlier told the media that Lin was able to get out of bed to walk and eat, adding that she had been accompanying him for his rehabilitation.