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An earlier hearing sentenced actor Matthias Schoenaerts to a six-month prison term when he was not present.

BRUSSELS – A Belgian court on Nov 16 found actor Matthias Schoenaerts guilty of a series of road offences but did not punish him because it said it did not want to harm his US film career.

The 48-year-old, who has starred in a host of Hollywood movies including as the villain Krem in the 2026 film Supergirl, admitted a slew of traffic offences including driving while banned, driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving without insurance.

An earlier hearing sentenced Schoenaerts to a six-month prison term when he was not present.

A new hearing found him guilty of all the offences but decided to suspend punishment for three years if Schoenaerts underwent road safety counselling and attended a theatre production on road accidents, among other conditions.

The court in the northeastern town of Beringen said it did not want to threaten his career in movies in the United States.

“An actual custodial sentence could lead to a ban on entering this country... given the strictness of US immigration law,” thereby risking his “social alienation”, the court said in a statement.

A criminal record could have “irreversible consequences” for Schoenaerts, it added. AFP