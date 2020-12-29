Actor Matthew McConaughey says when faced with hard times, 'get relative'

While most people lament what a horrid year 2020 has been, Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, 51, has instead chosen to dwell on the unexpected gifts the Covid-19 pandemic has brought him.

For the past seven months, his 88-year-old mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe, has been living with him, his wife and three children during the lockdown.

"What a year we have just lived through, one like no other," McConaughey says in a sneak peek video for Peace Out 2020, a Facebook Watch year-ender special. "One of my themes, theories, and approaches with getting through hard times is when faced with the inevitable, get relative."

Terrible pun aside, he says his mother and his kids have grown closer: "Her being around her grandkids, her three grandkids, every single day for the last seven months is going to be something that she will never forget.

"Something that they'll never forget. Something that has really enriched their relationship and something that we would not have done unless we had been quarantined."

His wife, Camila Alves, has in the past few months shared videos and photos on Instagram of her mother-in-law enjoying her time with her family.

As for 2021, the laconic Oscar winner has this to say: "In the meantimes and all of time, let's remember to keep our sense of humour during this time. It goes a long way."

Peace Out 2020, which aired on Facebook Watch yesterday (Dec 29), featured stars such as Anne Hathaway, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Becky G, Bob Saget, Danny DeVito, Gabriel Iglesias, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kat Graham, Keegan-Michael Key, La La Anthony, Noah Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harvey, Tan France and more.