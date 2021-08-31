Actor Lee Min-ho seen with ex-Momoland member Yeonwoo

SEOUL • Actor Lee Min-ho has denied that he is dating former Momoland member Yeonwoo after the pair were photographed going to the movies together.

South Korean entertainment portal Dispatch reported yesterday that the two had been in a relationship for five months.

It also published photos of them in an underground carpark before going to watch a movie.

In response, Lee's agency MYM Entertainment swiftly issued a statement: "It is not true that they are in a relationship. They are just acquaintances."

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the silhouette of another person in the car, which the agency confirmed, saying: "It wasn't just the two of them and there were other friends present at the time. These are not photos of a date."

Lee, 34, who shot to fame in the drama Boys Over Flowers in 2009, had previously dated actress Bae Suzy for almost three years.

The popular idol has been linked to other co-stars, such as Park Shin-hye and Kim Go-eun, but has not publicly dated anyone since breaking up with Bae in 2017.

He had reportedly celebrated Yeonwoo's 25th birthday at her home at the beginning of the month.

The singer-turned-actress, who made her debut with girl group Momoland in 2016, was said to have bonded with Lee over a shared love of movies and gaming.