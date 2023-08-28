Actor Kim Woo-bin pays heartfelt tribute to late fan and attends her funeral

SEOUL – South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin on Sunday penned a heartfelt post on Instagram along with photos of a view from inside a plane and a fan letter.

In the post, the 34-year-old thanked a female fan known as Ji-won, who recently died due to a “sudden decline in health”.

He expressed his gratitude for her ardent support of his activities, which gave him strength.

“I won’t think of it as parting, and on the day we meet again, let’s take many pictures together and talk a lot,” Kim wrote, adding that he will keep her in his thoughts.

“I’m grateful again and again that I had a fan like you. I promise we’ll meet again someday.”