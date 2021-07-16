Actor Joshua Tan says jailed actor Shane Pow will 'emerge stronger'

SINGAPORE - Actor Joshua Tan, who has been friends with jailed actor Shane Pow for more than 15 years, posted a message of encouragement on Instagram on Wednesday (July 14).

Former Mediacorp actor Pow, 30, had been convicted for drink-driving and handed a five-week prison sentence that day.

This was his second conviction for the offence and he was also fined $6,000 and disqualified from driving for five years from his date of release.

"I know you'll pick yourself up and emerge stronger," Tan, 30, wrote in English in the post which included several photos of them over the years.

The Ah Boys To Men actor added in Chinese: "Take care, brother. To be able to own up to one's mistakes and change for the better is the greatest virtue."

Pow had been caught at a roadblock in September last year and failed two breathalyser tests.

In the wake of the scandal, Mediacorp terminated his contract in May and replaced him in upcoming drama Heartland Hero with actor James Seah.

Pow's previous conviction for drink-driving had been in July 2014.