LOS ANGELES - Actor John Stamos has shared screen time with precocious young actresses before, having starred with the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, on the sitcom Full House (1987 to 1995) from when they were just nine months old.

Now he is doing it again on Big Shot, a new comedy drama from Emmy-winning writer-producer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, 2017 to 2019) streaming now on Disney+.