Actor Javier Bardem relieved he got to do his own take on the villain of Cape Fear series

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LOS ANGELES – In the new psychological thriller Cape Fear, Javier Bardem plays the charming and manipulative Max Cady – a character he inherited from American actors Robert De Niro and Robert Mitchum.

And as much as he admired those two towering performances, the Spanish star was determined not to imitate them.

The first television show jointly produced by American film-makers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, this 10-episode series is based on the 1957 novel The Executioners.

It is now streaming on Apple TV.

In the two Cape Fear films the book inspired in 1962 and 1991, Cady – played by the late Mitchum in the first movie and De Niro in the remake – is imprisoned for a serious crime, and years later, seeks revenge on those who helped put him behind bars.

Bardem, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar playing another antagonist in the crime drama No Country For Old Men (2007), set out to differentiate his Cady from those earlier versions.

Speaking to reporters over Zoom recently, the 57-year-old actor says of De Niro and Mitchum: “They are two gigantic performers and iconic performances, so you don’t want to get close to that.

“It would be ridiculous to even dare to compare yours to theirs.”

He recalls the impression left on him by the 1991 film, in particular, which earned De Niro a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

“When I saw that, I was 21 or 22 years old. I was starting out as an actor and, for me, it was a shock to see those amazing performers doing such an amazing movie,” he says of the film, which was directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg after the two famously swapped projects – Spielberg giving up the director’s chair on Cape Fear and taking over Scorsese’s Holocaust drama, which became Schindler’s List (1993).

Javier Bardem in Cape Fear as a man who seeks revenge on those who helped put him behind bars. PHOTO: APPLE TV

“So what I tried to do was my own thing, and for that, I needed new material distant enough from those performances that would allow me to do that,” Bardem says.

“And when I found that in the scripts, I was relieved. I knew that they were asking me to do my own take.”

But the actor, who picked up an Emmy nomination for playing an abuser in the true-crime drama Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (2024), also took a leaf from De Niro and Mitchum.

“In both performances, I think there’s an irony, a sense of humour and a lack of gravitas – a playful mode of scaring and manipulating people’s minds – that I thought had to be followed in this performance,” Bardem adds.

(From left) Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson and Lily Collias in Cape Fear. PHOTO: APPLE TV

This latest adaptation also alters the story significantly: In the first episode, Cady is exonerated of the murder of his pregnant wife when someone else confesses to the crime.

Like in the De Niro film, Cady is released from prison and proceeds to track down his lawyer so he can exact revenge.

But in the series, his former defence attorney Anna Bowden (Amy Adams) and the lawyer who prosecuted him, Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson), are now married.

And it goes on to explore whether Cady was wrongfully convicted and the part the Bowdens may have played in what happened.

American actress Adams, 51, believes this adds intriguing layers of grey.

(From left) Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson at the premiere of Cape Fear in Los Angeles on June 2. PHOTO: REUTERS

“The ambiguity between the victim-villain aspect with Max in this version is really wonderful and creates a lot of conversation,” says the star, a six-time Oscar nominee for dramas such as American Hustle (2013), The Fighter (2010) and Vice (2018).

The other half of the story is “Anna and Tom and their own moral ambiguity – what did they do and did they play a part in what happened to Max”, she adds.

“And it raises the stakes so high as they work to protect their secrets.”

Her character, in particular, struggles when Cady shows up again.

“Anna has built this wall of lies around her and she’s protected herself by not addressing it and by trying to atone for the choices made in the past,” says Adams.

“But when somebody comes and holds a mirror up to you and reminds you of what you haven’t dealt with, it can be your worst nightmare.”

“And I think,” she adds, “Max wants her to destroy herself.”