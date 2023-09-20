Actor Jared Leto’s band Thirty Seconds To Mars wrote 200 songs during the pandemic

SINGAPORE – During the pandemic, Hollywood star Jared Leto coped with lockdown by writing 200 songs with his older brother Shannon Leto for their alternative rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Most of them ended up in the garbage, the American actor-singer tells The Straits Times in an online press conference in early September with South-east Asian media.

But 11 of the tracks made it to their sixth and latest album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day. Released last Friday, it is available on music streaming services and music stores.

The apocalyptic title, Jared Leto says, is a metaphor. “It implies that although things may be difficult and circumstances may be challenging, we may be first faced with uncertainty and balance, (but) there’s still hope and there’s still beauty to be found in the world.”

The album cover, which depicts a scenic blue sky, is “a reminder that beauty is just above us all the time”.

The album artwork includes Renaissance-inspired artwork made by artificial intelligence (AI).

“I’ve been fascinated with AI for a number of years,” Leto says. “I like the fact that AI was taking something from the past and reinterpreting something in the present in a very modern way.”