Actor Jang Ki-yong to enlist for military service after wrapping up show with Song Hye-kyo

SEOUL - K-drama actor Jang Ki-yong, who most recently appeared in romantic comedy My Roommate Is A Gumiho, will enlist for South Korea's mandatory military service for males on Aug 23.

His agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement on Monday (July 26) to say the 28-year-old is finishing up filming for a romantic drama with top actress Song Hye-kyo before enlisting. He will be serving for 18 months.

It added: "To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the location and time of his enlistment will not be revealed. This was an inevitable decision made for the safety of fans and reporters, so we ask for your understanding."

Song, 39, gave a sneak peek at the upcoming drama about the various stages of love and break-ups, out later this year, in an Instagram post on Monday.

She shared a photo which showed the back view of her and Jang sitting next to each other.

This is the first time the Descendants Of The Sun (2016) actress is starring opposite Jang.

She plays the trendy manager of a design team at a fashion label, while he portrays a rich freelance photographer.