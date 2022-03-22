Actor Jang Dong-gun may give speech at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's wedding

SEOUL - South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun is rumoured to be the one giving a toast to celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin at one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin, 39, and Son, 40, who fell in love while playing lovers in the hit 2019 K-drama, will wed on either March 30 or 31 in a private ceremony, according to South Korean media reports.

Jang, 50, has been firm friends with the groom-to-be for more than a decade and the two share hobbies such as baseball and golf, and have appeared together in blockbuster zombie movie Rampant in 2018.

Son and Jang are also said to be on close terms due to work.

Little else is known about the wedding, which was announced last month, although it will reportedly be held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul's Aston House.

The garden of this hotel, which offers views of the Han River and Mount Acha, was the venue for a number of celebrity weddings including that of Bae Yong-joon and Park Soo-jin, and Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young.

The guest list is said to include Crash Landing On You's scriptwriter, Park Ji-eun, as well as family members and close friends.

Hyun Bin's management agency Vast Entertainment has not confirmed any of the rumours.