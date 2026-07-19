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SINGAPORE – Most people might expect a performer to cry over a bad review or a brutal director’s note, but actor Herman Keh burst into tears over something else entirely – the possibility of losing a puppy he had owned only for a few days.

Keh, 30, had brought home the three-month-old Parson Russell terrier puppy, which he adopted in April 2025 from a friend whose dog had given birth to a litter.

Little did he expect to face opposition from his mother, who was furious to see a four-legged animal in the flat.

Her first reaction was to insist that he return the dog. “She wanted me to give him back,” he says. What ensued was a “dramatic” moment, as Keh recounted to The Straits Times.

Keh started crying, which took him and his mother by surprise. “I was almost 30 years old, yet I cried because of a dog,” he says, half-embarrassed, half-amused.

He remembers pleading with his mother, promising to take care of the puppy he had named Skippy. The tears even surprised his mother.

“She said, ‘Are you crazy? You cry over this dog?’” he adds with a laugh. But the crying worked. Eventually, his mother, 53, relented. Today, she sometimes takes Skippy out for walks and cradles him at home.

Keh, who lives with his parents and two siblings, never grew up with pets. When he first saw Skippy, he was tempted to take him home on the spot. But the Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025) actor told himself to walk away.

“I told myself I could not make an impulse decision,” he says. So he waited for about two weeks, then went back to his friend’s place. The puppy was still there.

“It felt like a sign,” he says.

Keh explains that the name Skippy really suits the energetic pooch. “He is always hopping and jumping around. Also, his face is the shade of peanut butter, which I like.”

Skippy turned one in February and has been Keh’s inseparable companion. Keh, who was recently in the Channel 8 drama Highway To Somewhere (2026), describes the early days as “really quite crazy”, noting that the reality of being a pawrent hit him hard.

As a first-time pet owner, he had to learn everything at once: toilet training, feeding routines and discipline.

There was one unforgettable incident when he left Skippy in his cage and came home to chaos. “His poop was everywhere – all over the cage, inside his water bowl,” he says. Skippy, however, was delighted to see him, bouncing in excitement while Keh tried to process the mess.

Daily life has shifted around the dog’s needs. Skippy eats twice a day, morning and evening, which means Keh has to wake up earlier than he is used to, sometimes around 6am or 7am, even on non-filming days. He tries to take Skippy out for morning walks when he can; if he cannot, his mother, who works at a hawker centre, steps in.

Then there are the health scares and vet bills. Skippy has had ear infections and, at times, did not take to certain foods. Keh found himself authorising vet visits, blood tests and treatments just to figure out what was going on and if Skippy had any food allergies.

Skippy is a classic food-driven dog – so much so that Keh calls treats his “secret weapon” in training.

Without food, the dog often acts “deaf” to his name, especially at the dog run. With treats, he transforms into the most obedient boy in the park.

Skippy eats wet food with added supplements and, given the chance, will chomp down almost anything. Once, Keh left a corn cob unattended and it disappeared. “Skippy eats everything,” he says.

Herman Keh is happy to be recognised as Skippy's daddy. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HERMAN KEH

During the teething phase, Skippy chewed through chair legs and even Keh’s younger sister’s hairdryer cable. The family has learnt to keep things out of reach.

Keh still remembers the day Skippy’s teeth snagged on a new knitted shirt, ruining the fabric. “If it were my friend or sibling, I would have shouted,” he says. “But I looked at Skippy and just thought, ‘Never mind. He really does not know what he did wrong’.”

That, for Keh, is the biggest lesson he has learnt from being Skippy’s daddy: patience.

He has also become more aware of how much time and attention a pet needs. “You think they can just self-entertain, but actually, no. You really have to spend time with them.”

Still, the rewards are immediate and heartfelt. After a long day, Keh goes home to a dog who launches into the air, grabs a toy and drops it into his hand for a game of fetch.

Skippy may not always curl up by his side – he is independent, often off doing his own thing – but he always notices when Keh leaves or returns home.

For a while, when Keh stepped out of the house, Skippy would whine and even howl like a wolf. Videos from his family showed the dog waiting by the door, missing him. Over time, Skippy adjusted, but the attachment remains strong.

Even his neighbours are in on their bond. Their children now call Keh “Skippy Daddy” whenever they see him.

Keh, who recently finished filming travelogue What A Trip 2, relishes the title.

“It feels quite good to be called Skippy’s daddy.”