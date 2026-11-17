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The coupled shared the news in an Instagram post on Nov 16.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian actor Hans Isaac has revealed that he will be tying the knot with former Miss Malaysia Francisca Luhong James in the near future.

Hans, 55, shared the happy news in an Instagram post on Nov 16, alongside a photo showing Francisca’s finger adorned with an engagement ring.

“SHE SAID…….YES! Forever with my favourite person,” he wrote in the caption.

Hans, who is also the chairman of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), said his decision to marry Francisca was the best one he had ever made.

Addressing his fiancee in the Instagram announcement, he said: “To forever with you, my Kayan/Iban soon to be wife. Best decision I’ve made and she said yes.

“She’s stuck with me now.”

Hans popped the question in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, reported New Straits Times, and the pair are expected to hold their wedding in mid-2027.

Before that, Hans added, they will attend a six-week pre-marriage course and a traditional engagement ceremony in January, according to the Malaysian media outlet.

The couple have known each other for six years, with the actor noting that their relationship became more serious earlier in 2026.

Kuching-born Francisca is a Malaysian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2020.

In his Instagram post, Hans joked that the announcement would finally put an end to the question he had been asked repeatedly about his marital status.

“No more ‘Hans, when are you getting married?’” he quipped. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK