Actor Glenn Yong stars in Japan-Singapore drama commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations

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SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor Glenn Yong has scored a meaty role in a television drama to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore.

Squall is produced by Japanese television station Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV), and is the first Japanese serialised drama in history to conduct its main location shooting entirely in Singapore.

It will air in Japan from Oct 18 on ABC TV, and is also available on Japan’s video-on-demand and catch-up television service TVer and streaming video service Abema. It is not known if the show will be available in Singapore.

Yong, 29, plays Lun, a mysterious Singaporean painter who has a fateful encounter with Squall’s female protagonist Sakura (played by Japanese actress Riko), who has lost four years of her memory and has started a new life in Singapore. Japanese actor Kaname Yoshizawa portrays her boyfriend.

According to a press release, Yong said the drama brings Singapore and Japanese cultures together in a way that feels both meaningful and refreshing. “There is something very special about watching two people from different countries and cultures fall in love and try to make their relationship work.”

He has personally always loved Japanese films, especially their storytelling and visual aesthetics, he added.

When Squall’s director Kenji Kuwashima approached him for the project, Yong could feel the sincerity and passion that Kuwashima and the production team had for the story.

Yong, who gained prominence after starring in home-grown films such as Ah Girls Go Army (2022) and I Not Stupid 3 (2024), said: “I was also deeply drawn to (it) - the exploration of love, lost memories and a love triangle. These elements come together to create a story that is both compelling and heart-wrenching.

“Working on a Japanese drama has always been a dream of mine, and I am incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity.”

Singapore actor Glenn Yong (right) and Japanese actress Riko on the set of Japan-Singapore production Squall. PHOTO: ABC TV

Filming the scene involving his character’s solo exhibition, a key event in the latter half of the story, took place in Mandai over three days. Yong said: “Even as a local, I continue to be amazed by places such as the wildlife parks (there).”

He was also able to rediscover beautiful and impressive parts of Singapore he might have taken for granted as a resident – from the country’s charming heritage streets to its modern architecture and clean, well-maintained surroundings.

He shared Squall’s Japanese crew really enjoyed the food here. “So I believe Singapore is an ideal holiday destination for Japanese travellers. There is so much to see, experience and enjoy within a relatively small and convenient city.”