Actor George Clooney turns down $48m for a day's work on ad

LOS ANGELES • Actor George Clooney has revealed that he was "offered US$35 million (S$48 million) for one day's work for an airline commercial", but turned it down after discussing it with his wife, human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

"We decided it was not worth it," he said in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian last Friday.

"It was (associated with) a country that, although it's an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: 'Well, if it takes a minute's sleep away from me, it's not worth it.'"

Not that the top Hollywood star needs the money.

After all, as the face of coffee pod company Nespresso since 2006, he reportedly has a sweet US$40 million deal, according to website Business Insider.

Clooney, 60, who has four-year-old twins with Amal, 43, has cut back on acting in recent years, although he recently directed The Tender Bar, a coming-of-age drama starring Ben Affleck.

The movie opens later this month.

"In general, there just aren't that many great parts - and, look, I don't have to act," he said.

"My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, 'I can still bounce around pretty good and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don't book ourselves silly.'

"So part of it is just us making sure we live our lives."