Actor Gang Dong-won signs with American management agency

LOS ANGELES • Actor-producer Gang Dong-won has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to represent him outside South Korea.

One of the biggest management agencies in the United States, CAA has a slew of famous names in its stable, including actors Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and George Clooney, and director Steven Spielberg.

According to entertainment magazine Variety, which broke the news, Gang, 41, who will still be represented in South Korea by YG Entertainment, joins other high-profile K-drama stars such as Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon from hit series Squid Game (2021) at CAA.

The Fiery Priest (2019) director Lee Myung-woo also recently signed with CAA.

Gang, who was talent-spotted to become a model in 2000, has starred in blockbusters such as Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard (2009), Kundo: Age Of The Rampant (2014), A Violent Prosecutor (2016) and Master (2016).

He was most recently seen in Peninsula (2020), a standalone sequel to the blockbuster zombie flick Train To Busan (2016).

A fluent English speaker, he reportedly filmed scenes for upcoming disaster movie Tsunami LA in 2019. It will likely mark his Hollywood debut if and when it is released.