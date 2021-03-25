Actor Ethan Juan shows off new bearded look on social media

Taiwanese actor Ethan Juan sparked a discussion among his fans when he posted a photo of himself sporting a beard on Wednesday (March 24).

Juan, who is known for his clean-shaven image, captioned the photo: "Taking a walk."

Several fans said he looked handsome and "very man" with his latest look, while others asked if it was for a new role.

There were also some who said that he looked like a nomad. A few felt that he should have used the time for taking a walk to shave.

Taiwanese media first spotted him with a small beard in early March while he was chilling out at a cafe with friends.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, Juan has shifted his acting career to China in recent years. However, he has remained in Taiwan in the past year and has not acted due to the pandemic.

Juan is known for playing the romantic lead in dramas such as Fated To Love You (2008) and Queen Of No Marriage (2009). His career reached a peak when he won Best Actor at the Golden Horse Awards in 2010 for the gangster flick Monga (2010).

He acted in Chinese movies such as Never Said Goodbye (2016), The Liquidator (2017) and Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018) in recent years.