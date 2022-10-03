Actor Eric Tsang, 69, says he did not know the model, 26, he kissed in viral video

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang has reacted to a viral video of him kissing a woman at her birthday party, saying it was an innocent “birthday kiss” and he did not know her.

Tsang, who is also the general manager of Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, was seen in the clip placing his hand on the woman’s shoulder and blowing out the candles on the cake with her, after which he gave her a peck near the lips.

The woman was later identified by netizens and the media as a 26-year-old Malaysian model known as Lebara.

She posted the video on Friday and wrote: “This year, I blew the candles (with Eric Tsang) as he wished me a happy birthday. My wish this year is for world peace and no hatred.”