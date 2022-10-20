Actor Edwin Goh ‘deeply regrets’ drink driving after being fined

SINGAPORE – Local actor Edwin Goh has posted on social media for the first time since he was convicted of drink driving last Thursday.

The 28-year-old Mediacorp artiste was fined $6,500 and disqualified from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

Goh had been driving along Aljunied Road on Sept 7 when he was found to have 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the prescribed limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

CNA reported that Goh had gone to a restaurant in the Golden Mile area on Sept 6 to have dinner, before heading to a bar nearby for drinks.

He left for home in the early morning the next day, but was stopped at around 2.30am along Aljunied Road, where he was found to reek of alcohol, and was arrested.

In an Instagram post early on Wednesday, Goh wrote: “I am sorry. I deeply regret my action and I want to apologise to the people who love me and care about me. My forward journey will be one of self-reflection and a determination to stay on the right path.”

In the post – a photo of the sun shining through trees – he added: “I am thankful for the hands that uphold me in times of trouble. I will strive to be a better person.”

Goh received words of support from several celebrity pals in his post.

Actor Desmond Tan, who recently worked with Goh in TV series such as Home Again (2022) and When Duty Calls 2 (2022), commented: “Mistakes have the power to turn you into a better person than you were. We are standing by you as you grow and shine brighter.”

Actress Cynthia Koh, who played Goh’s elder sister in the popular TV series My Star Bride (2021), wrote: “Life is a journey of many learnings and self-discovery. Turn the page and start a new chapter.”

In response to queries from The Straits Times last week, a Mediacorp spokesman said the media company does not condone any behaviour that runs afoul of the law.

“We have spoken to Edwin Goh and understand that this incident took place last month,” said the spokesman.

“He deeply regrets his action and would like to apologise for the mistake. He would also like to assure everyone that this will not happen again.”

The spokesman added that Goh will be counselled and there will be internal action taken against him.