Actor Edmund Chen gets date of wedding anniversary with Xiang Yun wrong

SINGAPORE - Local celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Sunday (June 6), but Chen got the date wrong by one day.

Xiang Yun, 59, disclosed on Instagram that she had been heating up dumplings on Saturday when Chen came over and said "happy anniversary" to her.

"I asked what the date was and remembered that June 6 is tomorrow," the veteran actress wrote. "My husband was too excited."

Chen, 60, then asked her if they were eating dumplings again, but she assured him that they were delicious. He proceeded to eat the dumplings and agreed.

"Haha, this is the life and conversation of an old couple, with no romance. That is what married life is about and may it last forever," she wrote.

Xiang Yun, whose real name is Chen Cuichang, also posted a photo of her and Edmund Chen taken in 1989, using hashtags such as #32ndAnniversary and #PhotoTaken32YearsAgo.

Chen posted on Instagram on Sunday: "I confirmed again that today is June 6 by checking the mobile phone and the calendar to avoid the boo-boo yesterday."

He thanked friends and colleagues for their good wishes, as he recalled the ups and downs he and his wife had gone through.

He also posted several pictures on social media, including one of him and Xiang Yun looking at photo albums, a photo of the couple at their wedding ceremony and photos with their children.

Their son Yixi, 30, wished them a happy anniversary by posting their wedding photo on Sunday. Xiang Yun and Chen also have a daughter Yixin, 21. Both their children are also actors.

Xiang Yun has been in the local entertainment industry for 40 years and is known for her roles in classic TV serials such as The Awakening (1984), My Teacher, My Friend (1999) and The Little Nyonya (2008). She will be appearing in upcoming TV serial Soul Old Yet So Young.