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Actor Edison Chen marks return to big screen with new film now being shot in Malaysia

Edison Chen (right) and Anthony Wong have collaborated in Hong Kong movies such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy and Initial D.

GEORGE TOWN - After a 10-year break from the big screen, Hong Kong-Canadian actor Edison Chen is making his comeback with a Chinese New Year film currently being shot in Malaysia.

The 45-year-old attended the film’s lensing ceremony in Penang on Sept 17, alongside fellow actors Anthony Wong and Samuel Pang.

Chen previously scaled back his film and television projects to focus on his fashion business and spend more time with his family.

He has been married to Chinese supermodel Qin Shupei, 37, since 2017, and they have a nine-year-old daughter.

During the lensing ceremony, the venue erupted in cheers when the host handed Chen the microphone, underscoring the actor’s enduring star power.

Chen said he had been looking forward to working on the film and he thanked everyone involved in the production.

“It’s really been a long time, so I’m very excited to start filming. I’ll do my best and continue to work hard. Thank you, everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wong expressed joy at returning to Penang to shoot a film for the first time in 10 years, saying he had already gained weight from indulging in the local food.

“Penang is not only beautiful. The food is also irresistible. I’ve eaten so much that I’ve gained weight. I’ll have to lose weight next,” the 65-year-old joked.

Wong has collaborated with Chen in Hong Kong movies such as the Infernal Affairs trilogy (2002 to 2003), The Twins Effect (2003) and Initial D (2005).

As for Pang, it was his first time visiting Penang, and he said he had already fallen in love with the local food.

“I’m very grateful to the director for giving me the opportunity to work with Anthony and Edison again,” the 49-year-old added.

Besides Penang, the Chinese New Year movie will reportedly be filmed at various locations across Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, China and Italy.

Filming began on Sept 7 and is expected to wrap at the end of September. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK