Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng’s image used in fake ads

PHOTO: EDDIE PENG/WEIBO, TENCENT PICTURES
TAIPEI - Taiwanese heartthrob Eddie Peng is the latest celebrity to have his images misused for scamming purposes, as some businesses have reportedly been using his photos and signature in fake endorsements.

On Aug 31, the 40-year-old actor's studio posted on Weibo warned fans to beware of such misleading advertisements.

The post features nine images of various products, from alcoholic beverages to hairy crabs and massage chairs, with the Chinese character for "fake" stamped across in red.

A statement in the post read: "We request that consumers discern the authenticity (of such products) and not be deceived. Such brands and platforms should immediately remove the products and delete the advertising content to stop the infringement."

In a subsequent post on Weibo, Peng's studio clarified that he is a brand spokesman for Ogawa massage chairs, but the chair shown in one of the fake photos is from another brand.

The star is known for starring in movies such as Operation Mekong (2016) and The Rescue (2020).

