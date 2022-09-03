Actor Eddie Peng's image used in fake ads

Taiwanese heart-throb Eddie Peng is the latest celebrity to have his images misused for scamming purposes, as some businesses have reportedly been using his photos and signature in fake endorsements.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old actor's studio posted on Weibo to warn fans to beware of such misleading advertisements.

The post features nine images of various products, from alcoholic beverages to hairy crabs to massage chairs, with the Chinese character for "fake" stamped across in red (right).

A statement in the post read: "We request that consumers discern the authenticity (of such products) and not be deceived. Such brands and platforms should immediately remove the products and delete the advertising content to stop the infringement."

In a subsequent post, the studio clarified that he is a brand spokesman for Ogawa massage chairs, but the seat shown in one of the fake photos is from another brand.

Peng is known for starring in movies such as Operation Mekong (2016) and The Rescue (2020).