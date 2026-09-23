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Actor Desmond Tan regrets not spending more time with his son, who turns one

Actor Desmond Tan held a birthday celebration for his son, who turned one on Sept 22.

SINGAPORE - With the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix roaring into town from Oct 9 to 11, home-grown actor Desmond Tan held a Formula 1-themed birthday celebration for his son, who turned one on Sept 22, last weekend.

The 40-year-old actor also has a two-year-old daughter with his wife, whose identity has never been disclosed. The couple tied the knot in late 2021 after a 12-year courtship.

“M is formula ONE. What a beautiful lap one with you, my dearest buddy,” Tan wrote on social media on Sept 22, sharing several photos of the birthday celebration. “Papa, Mama and Jiejie (Chinese for elder sister) will be your best pit crew forever.”

Sharing photos of the family in pit crew outfit, he added: “I see the spark in your eyes, your cheekiness and hearty laughter will make you a really special person. Can’t wait to see you grow up.”

Among the friends who attended his son’s birthday celebration was local actor-host Jeremy Chan, who was dressed in a racing suit.

“Thank you to everyone who came dressed for the grid and celebrated M’s first lap with us,” Tan wrote. “Happy ONE, my little champion.”

Tan, who kick-started his acting career after joining acting competition Star Search 2007, won his second Best Actor accolade at the Star Awards in April for playing twin brothers in the local suspense drama Devil Behind The Gate (2025).

Actor Desmond Tan and his wife have a daughter and a son. PHOTO: THEDESMONDTAN/INSTAGRAM

He is starring in the upcoming local movie Pace, which is set to be released in Singapore cinemas on Oct 8, and is currently filming a new TV series Hey Lovelies.

The actor told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao in a report published on Sept 23 that he rarely got to see his son as he has been working flat out for the past year.

“He’s still asleep when I leave home in the morning, and by the time I finish work in the early hours, he is already back to sleep,” he said.

“On top of that, the renovation work on our new home has been running a bit behind schedule, and with all these things to deal with, I’m really feeling a bit overwhelmed.

“I don’t want to miss out on the Golden Blink,” he said, referring to the fleeting moments parents have with their children before the children grow up quickly.

Having been in the industry for nearly 20 years, Tan said he used to devote all his time to work.

However, if he were to prioritise his life now, he said: “The old me would definitely have chosen work, but the me of today just wants to spend all my time outside of work to my family.”

Tan said his daughter still tugs at his hands and asks him to read a storybook with her, while his son also shares a close bond with the elder sister. He added that his son loves to mimic the sister’s every move and has also recently learnt to fight with her over toys.

The actor disclosed in 2025 that he has fulfilled his dream of owning a landed home before turning 39 in August 2025.

He told Zaobao that the renovation costs for the new home amount to a six-figure sum, and while there are currently some minor delays, he hopes to move in by the end of December and spend Christmas in their new home.

“Christmas is a very important day for me as it gives me the chance to give thanks for the people and events of the past year,” he said. “What’s more, a group of my secondary school friends gather at my house every Christmas, so I’m hoping to move into the new home before December.”