Actor Desmond Ng and wife Kanny Theng welcome their first child, a boy

Singaporean actor Desmond Ng and his wife, local actress-host Kanny Theng, h ave become first-time parents.

On July 10, they posted on Instagram that Theng, 39, had given birth to a baby boy, together with a photo of them in a delivery room.

In the joint post, Ng, 38, wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen, after months of waiting, he is finally here. Allow us to introduce the newest member of the Ng family, our little prince, Kai Kai.

“Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. From this day forward, our lives are forever changed for the better. You are our greatest blessing, our greatest joy, and the beginning of our greatest adventure. A new chapter of our lives begin.”

In an Instagram Story, the couple added a lengthier tribute to their new baby: “We still cannot believe you are finally here.

“Before we ever saw your face, we already loved you with all our hearts. We dreamed of you, prayed for you, and counted every day until we could finally hold you in our arms. Today, we get to share the greatest joy of our lives with the world.

“A lifetime with you begins now. Every smile, every laugh, every milestone, every hug - we cannot wait to be there for it all. Welcome to the world, our precious boy. You are our answered prayer, our greatest blessing, and the love we never knew our hearts were missing

“We loved you before you came into this world. We love you even more now that you are here. And we will love you for the rest of our lives.”

The couple got married in 2025 after dating for about 10 years. In January 2026, they announced that they were expecting.

On July 10, Ng gave Theng a bouquet of red roses with eucalyptus foliage, which she posted about in an Instagram Story. She wrote: “He never once bought me flowers. He always said he was saving that special moment.

”Today, he kept his promise. On behalf of our baby boy, he gave me the most meaningful flowers I will ever receive. A gift I will treasure for a lifetime.”

She said the gesture reminded her of the day she decided to marry him. “My first flowers, from the two boys who mean the world to me.”

Singaporean actor Desmond Ng with his newborn son Kai Kai. PHOTO: DESMONDNGZL/INSTAGRAM

Ng told local Chinese-language publication Lianhe Zaobao that Theng gave birth via C-section on July 8, and that both mother and child are safe and sound.

Recalling the day of the birth, Ng said he was more nervous than his wife. He accompanied her into the delivery room and said: “The more you dare not look, the more you want to see.”



Ng shared that when he first held his newborn son, he was so moved he almost burst into tears. “I was worried he might (also) cry, and when he did, I thought I am doomed. I will probably not get a good night’s sleep from now on.”