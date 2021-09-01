Actor Christopher Meloni back on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit after 10 years

LOS ANGELES - The longest-running live-action series in television, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999 to present), is back for a 22nd season. It premieres at 7.55pm on Sept 2 on the Rock Entertainment channel (StarHub TV Channel 509, Singtel TV Channel 318). Season 23 begins on Sept 24 and will air on Fridays at 8.50pm.
And to the delight of long-time fans, one of the original stars of the global hit, Christopher Meloni, will appear in a crossover episode with the newest series in the Law & Order franchise, which began with the grandfather of all police and crime procedurals, Law & Order (1990 to 2010).